Vanilla Network 1-Day Volume Tops $3,501.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00009773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $3,501.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,203 coins and its circulating supply is 653,589 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

