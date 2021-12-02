Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $16.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

VAPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,996 shares of company stock valued at $134,004. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

