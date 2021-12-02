Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 3.3%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 6,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 245,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,996 shares of company stock worth $134,004. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

