Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

VSTA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

