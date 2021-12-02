Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $478 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.68.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.41. 3,195,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,554. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

