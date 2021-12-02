Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843-$1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.41. 3,195,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,554. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.78. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

