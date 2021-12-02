Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 23799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.