Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 167,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 524,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,417,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

