Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,821. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

