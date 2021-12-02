VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $577.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,739.24 or 0.98505623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00662888 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,350,860 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.