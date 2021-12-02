Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VET opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

