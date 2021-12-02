Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underpeform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$12.56 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

