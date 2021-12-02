Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27). Also, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.