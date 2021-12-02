Vetri (VLD) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Vetri has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $180.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vetri

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

