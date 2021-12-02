VIBE Market Cap Reaches $27.37 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 273.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $27.37 million and approximately $380,174.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

