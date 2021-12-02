Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VSCO stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

