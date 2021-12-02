VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading Down 1%

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.