Vid Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Vid has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $981.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,771 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

