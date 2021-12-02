Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.56.

Shares of CRM traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 305,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

