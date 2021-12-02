Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,877,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,861,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded up $20.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.81. 124,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

