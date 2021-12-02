Vigilare Wealth Management Has $799,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $667.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

