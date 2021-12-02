Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.08. 8,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,715. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.32 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.