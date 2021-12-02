Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.34% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,212. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.