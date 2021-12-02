VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and $176,812.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00063048 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.