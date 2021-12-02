VINchain Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $338,464.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

