VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VHC opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

