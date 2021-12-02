Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 31,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod bought 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

