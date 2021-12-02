Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,706. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

