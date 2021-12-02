Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.39 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.