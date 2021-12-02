Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 5289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEAT. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

