Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,695,218 shares of company stock valued at $75,724,562 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vonage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

