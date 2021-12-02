Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.91. 1,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $897.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 93.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

