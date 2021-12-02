Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 10,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $893.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 75.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

