Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,729. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

