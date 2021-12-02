Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.39. 131,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

