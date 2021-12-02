Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock valued at $781,409,912. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $138.16. 89,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.