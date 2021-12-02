Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMT stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

