Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WFRD opened at $26.77 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.