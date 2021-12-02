Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 463,315 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of Pretium Resources worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Pretium Resources by 152.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 178.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

