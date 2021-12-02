Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

