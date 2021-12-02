Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE:WELL traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,967. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

