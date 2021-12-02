West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

