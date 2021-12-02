West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Gap Up to $30.97

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.97, but opened at $32.20. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 28 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $504.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,349 shares of company stock worth $324,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

