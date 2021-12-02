West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

