Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 92,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,205. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

