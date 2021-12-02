Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 48215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.13 million and a PE ratio of 29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

