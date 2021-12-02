Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits Market Cap of $6.59 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $741.81 or 0.01309554 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.59 million and $69,953.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.70 or 0.07959428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,765.75 or 1.00211428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021365 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

