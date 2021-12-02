WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

