Wolfe Research Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $183.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

