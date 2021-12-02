Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0772

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $620,359.41 and $116,436.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.30 or 0.07988536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.72 or 0.00360026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.25 or 0.00993647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00083287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00424105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.48 or 0.00403791 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

